SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $202.61 on Thursday. General Electric has a one year low of $126.78 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

