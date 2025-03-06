SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $195.57 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

