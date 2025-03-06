SP Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

SP Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,326 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up approximately 1.2% of SP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SP Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 8,917.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 21.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 19.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SSO stock opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.93. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.04.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

