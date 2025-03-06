SP Asset Management LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $3,092,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $209.62 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

