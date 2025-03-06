SP Asset Management LLC Has $301,000 Position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

SP Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $4,483,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the third quarter worth about $2,471,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,714,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Trading Up 2.1 %

UWM stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $361.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 2.33. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $51.87.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.