Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

SQM opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.49, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

