Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 254 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co's holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $438.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $399.14.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $349.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $480.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. Lululemon Athletica's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

