Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.12 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average of $74.23. The company has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.