Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.14. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sleep Number by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

