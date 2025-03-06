Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

MTBA opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

Simplify MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About Simplify MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

Featured Articles

