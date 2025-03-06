Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Issues Earnings Results

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Siltronic stock remained flat at $44.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Siltronic has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34.

Get Siltronic alerts:

About Siltronic

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.