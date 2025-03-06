Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Issues Earnings Results

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Siltronic Stock Performance
Siltronic stock remained flat at $44.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Siltronic has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34.
