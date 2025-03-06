Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Short Interest Down 22.8% in February

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILOGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 201,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,954. Silo Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.

