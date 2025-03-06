Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Drops By 19.5%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,484,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 32,896,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,093.1 days.
Xinyi Solar Price Performance
OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Xinyi Solar has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.
About Xinyi Solar
