Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Drops By 19.5%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,484,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 32,896,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,093.1 days.

Xinyi Solar Price Performance

OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Xinyi Solar has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

