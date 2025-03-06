Short Interest in Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Declines By 14.4%

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the January 31st total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Webjet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WEBJF opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Webjet has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

Webjet Company Profile

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes.

