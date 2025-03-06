Short Interest in Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Declines By 14.4%

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the January 31st total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Webjet Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WEBJF opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Webjet has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $0.93.
Webjet Company Profile
