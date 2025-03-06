Short Interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Rises By 29.0%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 897,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. Unilever has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $144.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

