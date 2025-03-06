Short Interest in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Drops By 14.8%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Community Bancshares news, Director Anthony Scavuzzo purchased 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,975. The trade was a 3.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Texas Community Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Community Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.54%.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

