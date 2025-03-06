Short Interest in OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Increases By 21.1%

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFSSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.70. 113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $22.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

