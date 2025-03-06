Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Rises By 20.0%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAY remained flat at $6.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Konica Minolta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.