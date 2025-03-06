Short Interest in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Rises By 21.1%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GH Research by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 4,858,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 663,100 shares during the period. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new position in GH Research in the fourth quarter worth $711,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GH Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,686,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,734,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 41,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GH Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GHRS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 246,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,059. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. GH Research has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $548.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.93.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GH Research from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

