Short Interest in FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Declines By 20.0%

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,439,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 5,549,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44,394.0 days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FCBBF remained flat at $14.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, overdrafts, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as trading of CFDs, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

