Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Drops By 21.2%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the January 31st total of 192,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of CMCT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.74. 86,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,645. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51,766 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 658.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118,275 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

