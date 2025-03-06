Short Interest in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expands By 22.9%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 7,780,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. KBC Group NV raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 81.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AXL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. 4,215,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,519. The stock has a market cap of $549.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

