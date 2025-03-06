Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shinhan Financial Group stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.41. 59,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,783. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.