Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%.
Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 2.1 %
Shinhan Financial Group stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.41. 59,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,783. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
