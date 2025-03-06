Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Issues Earnings Results

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 28.37%.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SHIP stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 193,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

