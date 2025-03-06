Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Lifted by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1,780.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,030 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 820.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.