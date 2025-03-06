Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 461 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,944,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $242.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

