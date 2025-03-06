Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,907 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $177.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.13 and its 200 day moving average is $179.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

