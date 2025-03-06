Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 644,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 88.1% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.8% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.56 and its 200-day moving average is $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

