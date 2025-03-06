Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $594.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $617.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.42 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $185.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

In related news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

