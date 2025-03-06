Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $39.69 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.50.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

