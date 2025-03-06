SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,504 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

SAP Stock Up 2.9 %

SAP opened at $287.09 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $293.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $352.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.49.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

