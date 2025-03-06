SALT Price Tops $0.0095 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $57.71 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SALT has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00003412 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00003956 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.00827044 USD and is down -12.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $17.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.