Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($11.60) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 692.50 ($8.93).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of LON:RR traded up GBX 18.80 ($0.24) on Thursday, reaching GBX 805.20 ($10.38). 48,710,820 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 609.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 561.96. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.45 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 537.20 ($6.92).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 20.29 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a negative return on equity of 78.08% and a net margin of 13.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other news, insider Angela Strank acquired 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,606.40 ($63,942.25). Also, insider Wendy Mars acquired 303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 603 ($7.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,827.09 ($2,355.10). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,069 shares of company stock worth $5,158,221. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

