Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Down 13.0% in February

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,800 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 504,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RMTI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,504. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 million, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMTI shares. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

