Ripio Credit Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $303.77 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $303.77 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00003406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00003939 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00073941 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $207.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.