Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 6th (ALXO, ATRO, CE, CUBE, CZR, FCX, IOSP, ITIC, MRVL, PRTS)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 6th:

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.00.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Celanese (NYSE:CE)

was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a negative rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Vertical Research currently has $140.00 price target on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $235.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $190.00.

