Request (REQ) Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $116.17 million and $5.80 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00003407 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00023871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00003954 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,514,641 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,514,641.11691738 with 769,291,230.8212921 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11694068 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $8,301,363.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

