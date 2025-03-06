Renewable Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 6th

Quanta Services, Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, WEC Energy Group, Rockwell Automation, EMCOR Group, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks refer to shares in companies that generate power from naturally replenishing sources such as solar, wind, hydro, or geothermal energy. These stocks are often sought after by investors due to their potential to offer sustainable returns while supporting efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR traded down $12.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $227.11 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $88.50. 2,599,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,734. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.56 and its 200-day moving average is $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.63. 1,248,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.78. The company had a trading volume of 465,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.70. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $242.81 and a 12-month high of $308.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

EMCOR Group stock traded down $18.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $373.67. The company had a trading volume of 315,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,945. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $313.48 and a fifty-two week high of $545.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $454.10 and its 200-day moving average is $449.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EME

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $12.82. 7,595,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,711,188. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Read More