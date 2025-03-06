Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $852.73 Million Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,675,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,732,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.83% of Medtronic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $95.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,330.28. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.07.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

