Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $1.53 Billion Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,307,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,949,000. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 0.6% of Raymond James Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of Motorola Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MSI opened at $426.42 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.70 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.75.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

