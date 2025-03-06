Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 5,253,808 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,253,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $972,637,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.68% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

IWD stock opened at $190.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $168.85 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

