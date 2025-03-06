Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,776,526 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,776,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,154,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.45% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,133,000 after acquiring an additional 39,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 437,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

