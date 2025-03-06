RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.69), Zacks reports.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

RAPT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 115,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,612. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. The company has a market cap of $40.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.31. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RAPT. Piper Sandler lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $17.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

