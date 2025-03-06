Qtum Market Cap Reaches $245.18 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Qtum has a market cap of $245.18 million and $44.01 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00002596 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,216.70 or 0.02477702 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00023919 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00008036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00004842 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,549,543 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

