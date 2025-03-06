ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.51, but opened at $34.13. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 17,219,455 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8168 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
