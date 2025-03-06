ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2025

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USDGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.84, but opened at $45.22. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 426,032 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $797.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USD. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Client First Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

