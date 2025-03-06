Promus Capital LLC Invests $3.09 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.9% of Promus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

