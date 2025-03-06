Promising Healthcare Stocks To Watch Now – March 6th

Alphabet, JD.com, and Salesforce are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares in companies operating within the healthcare sector, such as pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, hospitals, and medical device manufacturers. These stocks represent ownership in businesses that provide goods and services essential to health and wellness, making them potentially attractive investments due to the consistent demand for healthcare regardless of economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $172.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,468,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,281,400. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $131.61 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 35,605,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,084,726. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. JD.com has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $47.82.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,317,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.21. The stock has a market cap of $278.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

