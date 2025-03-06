Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Trading Down 43.8% – Time to Sell?

Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) shares were down 43.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 607,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 992% from the average daily volume of 55,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Premier Health of America Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.

About Premier Health of America

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

