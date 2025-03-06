Pollux Coin (POX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $94,963.66

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $94,963.66 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pollux Coin alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,901.71 or 1.01159866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,397.86 or 1.00592924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 41,325,584 coins and its circulating supply is 41,325,491 coins. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxchain.com. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 41,323,386.720483 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.12670437 USD and is up 5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $102,834.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxchain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pollux Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pollux Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.